Great Bend Daily Weather Forecast

GREAT BEND, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 98 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.