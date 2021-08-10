Cancel
Emporia, KS

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Emporia News Beat
Emporia News Beat
 5 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Emporia Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Emporia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bND1SLQ00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 98 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Emporia News Beat

Emporia News Beat

Emporia, KS
