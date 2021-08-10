Daily Weather Forecast For Sturgis

STURGIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



