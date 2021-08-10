Daily Weather Forecast For Sturgis
STURGIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
