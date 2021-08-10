Cancel
Clanton, AL

Tuesday set for rain in Clanton — 3 ways to make the most of it

Clanton News Alert
 5 days ago

(CLANTON, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clanton Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clanton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bND1IlO00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

