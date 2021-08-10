Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUSTIN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
