4-Day Weather Forecast For Defiance
DEFIANCE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
