Weather Forecast For Douglas
DOUGLAS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0