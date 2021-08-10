Cancel
Weather Forecast For Douglas

Posted by 
Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 5 days ago

DOUGLAS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bND0rBG00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Douglas Updates

Douglas Updates

Douglas, GA
Douglas Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

