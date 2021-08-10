Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0