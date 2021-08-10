Corinth Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CORINTH, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.