Weather Forecast For Juneau
JUNEAU, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Rain
- High 55 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Light Rain
- High 59 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Light Rain
- High 60 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
