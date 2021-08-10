Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(BRAINERD, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brainerd. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brainerd:

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.