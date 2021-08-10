Burlington Daily Weather Forecast
BURLINGTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
