Faribault, MN

Faribault Daily Weather Forecast

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 5 days ago

FARIBAULT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bNCzwWm00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

