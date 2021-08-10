Faribault Daily Weather Forecast
FARIBAULT, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Haze then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0