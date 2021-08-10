South Lake Tahoe Daily Weather Forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Smoke High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



