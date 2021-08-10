South Lake Tahoe Daily Weather Forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Smoke
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
