4-Day Weather Forecast For Norfolk

NORFOLK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.