4-Day Weather Forecast For Norfolk
NORFOLK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0