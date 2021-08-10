4-Day Weather Forecast For North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
