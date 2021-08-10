3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Angleton
(ANGLETON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Angleton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Angleton:
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
