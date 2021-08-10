Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
