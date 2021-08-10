Daily Weather Forecast For Glasgow

GLASGOW, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, August 12 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



