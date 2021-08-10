4-Day Weather Forecast For Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.