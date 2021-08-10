Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
