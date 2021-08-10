Cancel
Rolla, MO

Sun forecast for Rolla — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Rolla Digest
Rolla Digest
 5 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rolla:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bNCzesw00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rolla Digest

Rolla Digest

Rolla, MO
With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Rolla, MO
