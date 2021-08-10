4-Day Weather Forecast For Watertown
WATERTOWN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
