4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah
UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
