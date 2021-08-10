Benton Harbor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
