Ponca City Daily Weather Forecast
PONCA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 98 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0