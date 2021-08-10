Montrose Weather Forecast
MONTROSE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
