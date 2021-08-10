Weather Forecast For Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
