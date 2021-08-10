4-Day Weather Forecast For Big Spring

BIG SPRING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.