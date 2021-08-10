Garden City Weather Forecast
GARDEN CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
