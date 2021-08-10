Weather Forecast For Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
