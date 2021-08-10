Weather Forecast For Sedalia
SEDALIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 78 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0