Weather Forecast For Lewiston
LEWISTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0