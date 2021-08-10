Weather Forecast For Lewiston

LEWISTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.