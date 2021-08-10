Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Searcy, AR

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Searcy

Posted by 
Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SEARCY, AR) A sunny Tuesday is here for Searcy, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Searcy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bNCz2ch00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy, AR
104
Followers
153
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Searcy, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Slaton, TXPosted by
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Slaton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SLATON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Slaton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy