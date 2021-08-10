Daily Weather Forecast For Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
