Norwich, CT

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Norwich

Norwich Today
 5 days ago

(NORWICH, CT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Norwich Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Norwich:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bNCz0rF00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Norwich Today

Norwich Today

Norwich, CT
