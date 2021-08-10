Cancel
Durango, CO

Jump on Durango’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Durango Post
Durango Post
 5 days ago

(DURANGO, CO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Durango Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Durango:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bNCyzHa00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Durango Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

