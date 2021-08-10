Oswego Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
