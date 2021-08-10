Oswego Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 75 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 90 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



