Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities
(PAHRUMP, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pahrump. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pahrump:
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0