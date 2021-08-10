Kerrville Weather Forecast
KERRVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly Sunny
- High 94 °F, low
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
