Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 75 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
