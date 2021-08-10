Cedar City Daily Weather Forecast
CEDAR CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
