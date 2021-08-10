Weather Forecast For Hazleton
HAZLETON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
