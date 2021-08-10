Manitowoc Weather Forecast
MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
