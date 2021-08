ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Rochester Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Clifford Avenue last night. Police say Nyasia Walker, 20, of Rochester, was crossing the road with a group when the vehicle hit her. Police say they got the call for a pedestrian struck at 9:25 p.m. Monday night. She was rushed to Strong Hospital, where she died shortly after.