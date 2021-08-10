4-Day Weather Forecast For Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Haze High 104 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 12 Haze High 102 °F, low 77 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Haze High 105 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.