4-Day Weather Forecast For Gillette

GILLETTE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 58 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.