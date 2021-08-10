Weather Forecast For Pekin
PEKIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
