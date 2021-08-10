Cumberland Daily Weather Forecast

CUMBERLAND, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.