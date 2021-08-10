Daily Weather Forecast For Marion

MARION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 75 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



