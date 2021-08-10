Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galveston, TX

Galveston Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Galveston Digest
Galveston Digest
 5 days ago

GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bNCwc0r00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 85 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 84 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 81 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Galveston Digest

Galveston Digest

Galveston, TX
74
Followers
143
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galveston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden authorized an additional 1,000 U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan, raising to roughly 5,000 the number of U.S. troops to ensure what Biden called an “orderly and safe drawdown” of American and allied personnel. U.S. troops will also help in the evacuation of Afghans...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti climbed sharply on Sunday, with at least 724 dead and a minimum of 2,800 injured. The updated figures from Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection follow a previous count of 304 dead. The office’s director, Jerry Chandler, said rescuers are continuing to search for possible survivors under the rubble.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is expected to rule this week on whether a moratorium against evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stand. The court late Saturday set an expedited schedule following an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy