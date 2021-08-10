Galveston Daily Weather Forecast

GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 85 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 84 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 81 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 80 °F Light wind



