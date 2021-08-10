Galveston Daily Weather Forecast
GALVESTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 85 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 84 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0